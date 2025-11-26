Dubois County ReStore has announced it will be closed from November 26th through November 29th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The temporary closure allows staff and volunteers time to enjoy the holiday and spend it with their families.
ReStore leaders encourage the community to take the opportunity to slow down, reflect, and enjoy moments of peace, gratitude, and togetherness throughout the long weekend. Normal business hours will resume once the holiday period concludes.
