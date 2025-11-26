On November 25, at approximately 8:44 p.m., Trooper Sturm was patrolling in the Winslow area when he stopped the driver of a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder on SR 61 near CR 400 South for not having a license plate light. The driver was identified as Lerie Ridenour, 34, of Winslow. While talking to the driver, Trooper Sturm detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle. The driver also displayed signs of impairment. Trooper Sturm also noticed four female juveniles in the vehicle ranging from 9 to 12-years-old. Three of the children were not Ridenour’s. Further investigation revealed Ridenour was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. She was transported to the Pike County Jail.

All the children were released to their parents.

Arrested and Charges:

Leri Ridenour, 34, Winslow, IN