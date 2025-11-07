Kurt Gutgsell talks with Derek Hart, Head Coach of Jasper Wildcat Football, on the Wildcat’s focus leading up to this week’s Sectional Championship between the Jasper Wildcats and the Heritage Hills Patriots.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
