Fourteen probationary troopers graduated November 6 from the 88th Indiana State Police Lateral Academy. The graduates completed more than 1,200 hours of classroom and scenario-based instruction covering criminal law, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder skills, and other law enforcement training.

They now enter a three-month field training phase working alongside veteran troopers before receiving patrol vehicles and beginning solo patrol assignments.

Two of the new troopers have been assigned to the Jasper Post; Aaron Guzman and Dakota Hatton.

Guzman is a Washington High School graduate and holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Owensboro Community and Technical College. He served four years in the U.S. Army as a Cavalry Scout, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan in 2016. After military service he graduated from the traditional recruit school and worked five years as a patrolman with the Washington Police Department. He resides in Washington with his children.

Hatton, also a Washington High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree from Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee. He joined the Army National Guard in 2015 as a Military Police Officer and served overseas at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After returning home he graduated from the traditional recruit school and worked four years as a patrolman with the Washington Police Department. He lives in Washington with his wife and child.

Pictured from Left to Right: Trooper Aaron Guzman and Trooper Dakota Hatton