Jasper High School Athletic Director Phil Kendall has been selected as the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association District 6 High School Athletic Director of the Year.

Kendall has led the Jasper High School athletic department since 2021. District 6 covers 13 counties across Southern Indiana, including Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Martin, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo and Warrick.

The IIAAA noted his organizational approach, his willingness to support other schools, and his leadership in hosting numerous IHSAA tournament events in Jasper. The association reported that the district recognition is based on professional contributions, involvement with student-athletes, and service to athletics across the region.

Each of the six district honorees statewide will be recognized at the IIAAA banquet in March, where one will be named the Indiana High School Athletic Director of the Year.

Kendall has credited the people around him for the success of Jasper’s athletic operations, emphasizing the work of the school’s full athletic department team, coaches, event crews, and the steady support from the community.

More information is available at IIAAA.org.