Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to Veterans on November 11, 2025.

Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy one free breakfast combo meal of choice, including a Hash Brown and Medium Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee during breakfast hours at any participating McDonald’s restaurant across the Greater Tennessee Valley area including areas in the Tri-State in and around Evansville, Vincennes, Jasper and Tell City in Indiana and Henderson, Owensboro, and Madisonville in Kentucky.

Local McDonald’s owners say they appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of our local veterans and want to show them a little extra appreciation on this day.

This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants for former or current military members in uniform or with a military ID.