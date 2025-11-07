Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is pleased to announce that board-certified urologist Charles Vincent, MD, has joined the DCH Urology Clinic and will begin seeing patients this week. Dr. Vincent’s arrival expands DCH’s commitment to providing advanced, compassionate urological care close to home for patients throughout southwestern Indiana.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Vincent to our medical staff,” said Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Daviess Community Hospital. “DCH is dedicated to strengthening specialty care for our community, and Dr. Vincent’s expertise ensures our patients continue to receive high-quality, comprehensive urology services right here in Washington.”

Dr. Vincent is board certified by the American Board of Urology and specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions of the urinary tract and male reproductive system. He offers both surgical and non-surgical treatment options tailored to each patient’s needs, with clinical interests that include minimally invasive urologic procedures, prostate and bladder health, kidney stone management, and men’s health.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and completed both his Urology and General Surgery residencies at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Dr. Vincent is a member of the American Urological Association, the Indiana Urological Association, and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America.

The DCH Urology Clinic—part of the Daviess Community Hospital health system—provides a full spectrum of urological care for men and women, including treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urologic cancers, bladder control issues, kidney stones, male and female incontinence, and sexual dysfunction. Using the latest evidence-based practices and technology, the clinic delivers advanced diagnostic evaluation and individualized treatment plans for every patient.

Dr. Vincent joins Christy Breitweiser, MSN, NP-C, a nurse practitioner specializing in urology who has provided care at DCH for several years. Breitweiser brings decades of nursing experience—including a strong background in surgical and urology-focused care—and is known for her patient-centered approach, clear communication, and compassionate care.

“Our goal is to deliver the highest quality urology care possible while keeping services accessible to our community,” Harris said. “With Dr. Vincent and Christy working together, DCH Urology continues to provide the expertise, technology, and compassion our patients deserve.”

The DCH Urology Clinic is located at 1400 Grand Avenue in Washington, Indiana. Appointments can be made by calling (812) 254-2872. For more information about DCH’s urology services, visit www.dchosp.org/our-services/urology