The Indiana State Fair Commission formally announced plans for a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation for its on-campus boutique amphitheater, the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, set to be completed in time for the 2026 Indiana State Fair.

The venue is located in the heart of Indianapolis and has the infrastructure and accessibility of the Indiana State Fairgrounds complete with ample parking and varying capacity configurations in a familiar and unmatched setting for all Hoosiers to enjoy.

The enhancements for the Hoosier Lottery Stage will include improvements to all facets of the venue including:

New stage and expansion – 60’x40′ main stage with two 30’x40′ wings

Added roof height – 30′ from stage deck to bottom of roof structure

Total roof load capacity upgrade – 92,000 lbs.

Brand new dual 10’x18′ LED video walls (flown stage left and right)

Flexible seating capacity setups – 5,000-7,500 (depending on general admission or reserved seated shows or a mix of both general admission and reserved seating)

For years, the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has been a major part of the annual Indiana State Fair where it welcomes internationally known artists of all genres. As the centerpiece of the State Fair’s entertainment lineup, it has built a powerful reputation among artists and audiences alike as a must-play stage on the State Fair circuit.

Past performers on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage include Babyface, Tyler Childers, STYX, The Beach Boys, Melissa Etheridge, Boyz II Men, The Fray, Chase Rice, Max McNown, Barenaked Ladies, Jesse McCartney, Josh Turner, Kansas, Casting Crowns, Patti LaBelle, for King & Country, Rick Springfield, Buddy Guy, Dogstar ft. Keanu Reeves and many, many more.

The renovation will be designed and built to not only enhance the State Fair experience, but to create a true concert facility and event venue accessible 365 days a year.

The State Fairgrounds also announced a partnership where Indiana-based concert promotions company, MOKB Presents will program and book the Hoosier Lottery Stage during non-State Fair dates.

For more information, visit indianastatefair.com.