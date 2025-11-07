Oakland City University is celebrating 140 years of academic excellence Friday, November 7th, 2025, honoring its legacy as a Christ-centered higher education institution committed to fostering a professional atmosphere of faith, service, and scholarship.

Founded in 1885, Oakland City University (OCU) has stood in Southern Indiana as one of the region’s faith-based institutions, providing students with a personalized learning experience, smaller class sizes, and a supportive Christian community.

Over the past five years, OCU has experienced significant growth in academics, athletics, and campus life, all while remaining steadfast in its mission to develop servant leaders grounded in Christian values.



The university’s longstanding motto, “Enter to Learn, Go Forth to Serve,” continues to inspire students, faculty, and alumni as they pursue their calling to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

As part of the celebration, the university community will gather to honor past achievements, recognize the individuals who have shaped OCU’s success, and look ahead to new opportunities for growth and service. The event serves as both a reflection on 140 years of faith and education, and a recommitment to the mission that defines Oakland City University.