The National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO), a nonprofit research and membership organization supporting the employee ownership community since 1981, has announced Jasper Holdings, Inc. (JHI) is ranked the 23rd largest majority employee-owned company on its 2025 Employee Ownership 100 list. Previously JHI was ranked 27th in the NCEO 2024 list.

The Employee Ownership 100 list includes the largest broad-based employee-owned companies in the United States that the NCEO could verify using governmental or other credible third-party sources. Most are ESOP-owned, and one is a cooperative. To be on the list, companies must be at least 50% employee-owned; most are 100%. Collectively, these broad-based plans employ more than 642,000 people.

The NCEO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting the employee ownership community since 1981. The NCEO helps its thousands of members make intelligent decisions about employee ownership with everything from reliable information on technical issues to inspiration to help companies reach the full potential of employee ownership.

In addition, the NCEO generates original research, facilitates the exchange of best practices at its live and online events, features the best and most current writing by experts in its publications, and helps employee ownership companies build ownership cultures where employees think and act like owners.

For more information, visit nceo.org.

Since becoming 100% Associate-Owned in 2009, Jasper Holdings, Inc. has grown from approximately 2,100 Associates to today having over 4,500 Associate-Owners. JHI is an active acquirer and looks to take two paths, seeking companies within the automotive and heavy-duty truck aftermarket, while diversifying through outside acquisitions.

To learn more about Jasper Holdings, Inc. visit jasperholdingsinc.com.