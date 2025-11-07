Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Stormi Lamb, RN, PCCN! Lamb works in Critical Care Services and was nominated by the spouse of a patient. In the nomination, the spouse shared, “My children rushed to get one last hug from the angel who guided each of us through our darkest hours and somehow commanded the sun to shine on us as one.” The angel being referenced was Lamb, and we thank her for the dedicated and loving care she provides to our patients every day. For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.deaconessmemorial.com or contact Anna Borden in Human Resources at 812-996-1488.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.