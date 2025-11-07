The Spencer County Visitors Bureau distributed $10,000 in Tourism Enhancement Grants to nine businesses and organizations in 2025.

The most recent grants were approved for:

The City of Rockport’s purchase of winter dome “igloos” for outdoor events

Two Sisters Country Store’s addition of exterior and door signage

Santa Claus Arts’ new mural at Kringle Place, including paint, supplies, and other materials

Other businesses and organizations awarded tourism enhancement funds earlier this year include St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeview Orchards, Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum, Fat Daddy’s Grill & Chill, Santa’s Reindeer Ranch, and Spencer County Music Fest.

“We’re proud to support the local tourism businesses and organizations that make Spencer County a special place,” says Spencer County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Melissa Arnold. “It’s exciting to see these ideas take shape to enhance the visitor experience and help strengthen our communities!”

The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives to encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. This is the fourth year for the Tourism Enhancement Grant, although the Visitors Bureau has offered various grants since 2015.

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau encourages guests to stay overnight and provides a variety of resources about local attractions, shops, and restaurants.

For more information about Spencer County as a destination, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org and IndianasAbeLincoln.org.