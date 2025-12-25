Expectant parents are invited to attend a “Preparation for Childbirth” class at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The class is designed to help expectant mothers and their support persons prepare for childbirth and adjust to the physical and emotional changes of pregnancy. Instruction includes an overview of the childbirth process and a tour of the Women and Infant Services Unit. Attendance is recommended for both the mother and the individual who will support her during delivery.

The class will be held in the Medical Arts Conference Room at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, located at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

The program is free for those planning to deliver at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center; the cost is $65 for others. Classes are led by qualified obstetrical nursing personnel.

Registration is available online at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s website under the “Classes & Events” section.

Those unable to register online may call 812-996-0383 for assistance.