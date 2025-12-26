Latest News

Multiple fire departments responded late Thursday night to a garage fire in eastern Dubois County between Birdseye and St. Anthony, in the area between the Kyana Bottoms and Pine Ridge Elementary.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 10:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the garage was fully engulfed.

The structure burned to the ground, and at least two vehicles inside were destroyed.

Heat from the fire also caused some exterior damage to a nearby home.

Firefighters from Birdseye, Schnellville, and St. Anthony responded.

Birdseye crews cleared the scene shortly after midnight, while other responding departments remained to complete overhaul work.

No injuries were reported.

The garage and vehicles are considered total losses.

On By Jared Atkins

