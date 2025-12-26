Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is sponsoring an Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group to provide education and support for those caring for loved ones affected by dementia-related illnesses.

The support group meets on the first Tuesday of every month, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located in the lower level of the Medical Arts Building at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

The group offers caregivers an opportunity to share knowledge, experiences, and coping strategies related to caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, which affect memory, thinking, language, and the ability to perform daily activities.

Additional information is available on Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s website under the “Classes & Events” section.

Those seeking more information about dementia or caregiving resources may also call 812-996-2862.

Pre-registration is not required.