Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jasper.

Police say officers were called to the area of Newton Street and 13th Street on Thursday, December 25, for a report of a vehicle that had been involved in a crash. During the investigation, officers determined the crash had originally occurred at the Sonic Drive-In on 6th Street.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Johnson Malet of Jasper, was later located at the scene. Indiana State Police Trooper Leah Schnell, assisted by the Jasper Police Department, made contact with Malet and observed visible signs of impairment.

Malet was transported to the Jasper Police Department for a chemical test and later taken to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper for medical clearance. He was arrested and transferred to the Dubois County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Malet faces charges including obstruction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor.