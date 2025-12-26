Latest News

Dubois County Residents Reminded of Christmas Light Recycling Program by Solid Waste District Paoli Police Department Selling Limited-Edition Holiday Patches Single-Vehicle Crash Leads to OWI Arrest in Jasper Monthly Dementia Caregiver Support Group Offered at Deaconess Memorial No Injuries Reported in Garage Fire East of Birdseye

The Paoli Police Department is offering a limited number of festive Christmas and winter-themed patches as a new community initiative this holiday season.

According to the department, Christmas patches are currently available for purchase at the Paoli Police Department for $10 each. Sales will continue through the end of the year or while supplies last. The department also announced that winter-themed patches have been ordered but have not yet arrived. Additional information will be shared once those patches become available.

Proceeds from the patches are intended as a community-focused effort, and residents are encouraged to stop by the police department or call the department’s non-emergency line at 812-723-2836 for availability details.

More information and updates can be found on the Paoli Police Department’s Facebook page.

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post