The Paoli Police Department is offering a limited number of festive Christmas and winter-themed patches as a new community initiative this holiday season.

According to the department, Christmas patches are currently available for purchase at the Paoli Police Department for $10 each. Sales will continue through the end of the year or while supplies last. The department also announced that winter-themed patches have been ordered but have not yet arrived. Additional information will be shared once those patches become available.

Proceeds from the patches are intended as a community-focused effort, and residents are encouraged to stop by the police department or call the department’s non-emergency line at 812-723-2836 for availability details.

More information and updates can be found on the Paoli Police Department’s Facebook page.