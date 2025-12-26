With Christmas now over, the Dubois County Solid Waste District is reminding the community to recycle Christmas lights through their annual program.

From Friday, November 21st, 2025, to Friday, January 16th, 2026, Dubois County residents can recycle strands of old lights at the Solid Waste District Process Center and at the Jasper Rural King store (located at 1920 Lube Way) during regular hours.

The program accepts strands of electric lights only, not rigid frames such as yard shapes; as the strands are recyclable due to the metal wires that are in the cords.

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. The District Process Center is located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, and regular hours are 8 AM to 1 PM, Monday through Friday.

For more information, residents can call 812-482-7865, email swmd@duboiscountyin.org, or check out the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District Facebook page.