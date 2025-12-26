Arthur B. Knies, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Art was born in Celestine, Indiana, on July 27, 1934, to Francis “Frank” and Theresia (Nordhoff) Knies. He married his wife of 69 years, Ethel Schuetter on August 18, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving in the National Guard.

He retired from Kimball International, where he had worked for 39 years. He also worked part time at Ben Franklin for 33 years, where he did many jobs, but was well known for his bow making. In addition, he worked at the Indiana High School Baseball Hall of Fame for 24 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Art enjoyed woodworking and made jewelry boxes that were sold at the French Lick Hotel.

In his younger years he played in a band known as Hoosier Lads, and later volunteered playing accordion at local nursing homes, among other volunteer work. He also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, traveling with his wife and going on bus trips, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Ethel Knies, Jasper, IN, four children, Karen (Jack) Matsel, Jasper, IN, Glenn (Nita) Knies, Indianapolis, IN, Ann (Luke) Oeding, Jasper, IN, and Gregg (Lisa) Knies, Greenwood, IN, eight grandchildren, Leah (Devin) Rottet, Lacey (Sam) Saunders, Allison (Bill) Denney, Jake (Chanelle) Oeding, Jared Matsel, Jon (Bailee) Knies, Morgan Knies (fiancé, Logan Bryer), Lindsey Knies (fiancé, Kyle Souther), five great grandchildren, one sister, Anna Mae Schlachter, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Bea Knies, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are four sisters, Sally (Urb) Fuhs, Leona (Rudy) Hulsman, Helen (Hank) Vollmer, Mary Lee (Ralph) Humbert, two brothers, Ottie (Stella) Knies, and Bob Knies, and one brother-in-law, Edgar Schlachter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur B. Knies will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December, 29, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the Mass time at the church on Monday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.

