The Friends Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge are inviting the public to join their First Saturday Hike of 2026 on January 3rd.

This hike taking place at the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge, Columbia Mine Management Area will start at 8 AM ET (9 AM CT) and have visitors explore the Massey Trail – a scenic 1.5-mile loop that offers a couple of stunning vantage points of Massey Lake.

This easy, family-friendly hike offers the perfect way to connect with nature, enjoy peaceful views, and kick off the year with community and wellness.

Attendees are advised to keep an eye on the weather and dress appropriately for it. Dogs are allowed to be brought on the hike if they are on a leash no longer than 6ft.