The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced that the agency’s goal of 1.45 million transactions at BMV Connect kiosks for 2025 has been broken by over a hundred thousand transactions – totaling over 1.55 million transactions.

The data shows that more Hoosiers than ever are taking advantage of the BMV’s convenient kiosk option, reflecting both customer demand for flexible service and the agency’s commitment to meeting Hoosiers where they are.

Across Indiana, the BMV has 74 kiosk locations available to customers with a total of 110 machines. Nine new kiosk locations were added in the state in 2025. Some of those locations included multiple machines for a total of 14 kiosks added.

Since 2017, the BMV has seen consistent growth in transactions completed at kiosks:

Year Transactions Completed 2017 225,136 2018 453,584 2019 655,352 2020 598,595 2021 813,482 2022 1,103,177 2023 1,266,576 2024 1,535,289 2025 1,557,545

The last two years have held all-time high numbers of transactions – showing that Hoosiers are consistently embracing the use of the BMV’s convenient kiosk option as an easier, on-their-schedule alternative to traditional branch visits.

The BMV plans to expand kiosk availability in 2026 and is currently identifying future kiosk locations for added customer convenience. Additionally, plans are being made for customers to complete more types of transactions at kiosks. More announcements will be made as those transaction types are added to the kiosks.

BMV Connect kiosks are a convenient alternative for customers to complete many transactions without having to wait in line at a branch. Available transactions at kiosks include:

New Registrations

Registration renewals

Driver’s License and ID Renewals

Duplicate Titles

To find a complete list of available kiosk transactions and more information visit: in.gov/bmv/online-services-and-bmv-connect/bmv-connect/

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.