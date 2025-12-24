Southridge High School is beginning the enrollment process for the Class of 2030, with several key events scheduled to help current eighth graders and their families prepare for the transition to high school.

The first event is a parent meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, at 6:00 p.m. Parents, guardians, and students are invited to meet with the Southridge High School counseling team to learn about Indiana’s updated diploma requirements ahead of class selection for the upcoming school year.

Students will then participate in an eighth-grade class meeting on Friday, February 13, during IMPACT. During this session, Southridge High School counselors will meet with students to review the courses offered at the high school and explain the forms that will need to be completed as part of the enrollment process.

Elective rotations are scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, and Wednesday, February 25. During these rotations, eighth-grade IMPACT groups will explore the elective options available at Southridge High School, giving students an opportunity to learn more about courses that align with their interests and potential career paths.

From Monday, March 2, through Thursday, March 5, high school counselors will meet directly with eighth graders during Mrs. Pierce’s class periods. These meetings will be used to collect enrollment forms and answer any remaining questions students may have as they prepare to enter high school.

Freshman Orientation is set for Friday, August 7. Students will arrive and be dismissed from the main Southridge High School office entrance. The orientation will run from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a parent meeting at 5:30. During orientation, students will meet their upperclassmen mentors, tour the building, receive their schedules, practice opening lockers, sign up for clubs and athletics, meet office staff, and review expectations for behavior in high school.

The Class of 2030 will officially begin their high school journey on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, which marks the first day of high school for incoming freshmen.