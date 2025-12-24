Emergency crews responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday morning in the town of Tennyson, according to Warrick County dispatch officials.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of North Main Street and Padgett Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. Images from the scene show heavy damage to the residence.

Officials say five family members were inside the home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived. One cat died as a result of the fire.

Officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue inside the home.

No additional information has been released at this time.