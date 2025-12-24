The Jasper Police Department reports that 16-year-old Allison Alvarez Lopez has been located safely in the state of New York, bringing an end to an active missing juvenile investigation that began earlier this month. Arrangements are currently being made to return her to Indiana.

Alvarez Lopez was reported missing after she was last seen at her home in Jasper on Friday, December 12, 2025. At the time she was reported missing, she was described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say the juvenile was located through a coordinated investigative effort involving the Jasper Police Department, the Washington Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Indiana State Police Fusion Center.

Law enforcement officials credit interagency collaboration and information sharing as key factors in locating her and ensuring her safety.

The Jasper Police Department thanked partnering agencies and members of the public for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.