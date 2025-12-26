Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is welcoming Dixie Stiles, DNP, MSN, FNP-BC, GNP-BC, CEN, CCRN to its medical associate staff. She has joined the hospitalist staff to oversee the care of patients who are admitted to Deaconess Memorial.

Stiles received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from University of Phoenix and her doctorate of nursing from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, CA. She has over 23 years of bedside nursing experience including over 9 years as a nurse practitioner specializing in geriatric primary medicine and over 12 years specializing in gastroenterology.

Most recently Stiles served as a nurse practitioner providing hospitalist services in a behavioral health acute care hospital. While working as a nurse practitioner, she worked simultaneously as a registered nurse in emergency medicine for over 22 years.

Stiles holds certifications as a Family Nurse Practitioner, Geriatric Practitioner, Critical Care Registered Nurse, Emergency Nurse and Legal Nurse Consultant. She is a member of the American College of Nurse Practitioners, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Emergency Nursing Association, American Geriatric Society and Sigma Theta Tau.