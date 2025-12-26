The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is reminding drivers to celebrate responsibly as Hoosiers prepare to ring in the new year.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, December drunk driving deaths are among the highest in the past 15 years. In December 2023 alone, 1,038 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes.

The BMV provided some statistics on blood alcohol concentration and the effect certain amounts can have on driving:

Blood Alcohol Concentration Predictable Effects on Driving .02 Decline in visual functions and ability to perform two tasks at once .05 Reduced coordination, difficulty steering, and slower response times .08 Reduced concentration, short-term memory loss, impaired speed control and perception .10 Reduced ability to maintain lane position and brake appropriately .15 Substantial impairment in vehicle control and processing of visual & auditory information

To help keep Indiana’s roads safe, drivers are advised to keep in mind the following tips to ensure safe travel throughout the holiday season:

Plan Ahead: Arrange for a designated driver, rideshare, or taxi before heading out.

Arrange for a designated driver, rideshare, or taxi before heading out. Stay Sober: Avoid drinking if you plan to drive, since even one drink can impair judgement, reaction time, and coordination.

Avoid drinking if you plan to drive, since even one drink can impair judgement, reaction time, and coordination. Buckle Up: Wear your seat belt. It saves lives, especially during high-traffic holiday travel.

Wear your seat belt. It saves lives, especially during high-traffic holiday travel. Watch Out for Others: Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.

The Indiana BMV encourages all Hoosiers to make responsible driving choices for a safe start to 2026.