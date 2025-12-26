Stephanie K. Taber, age 79, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Stephanie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 6, 1946, to Kenneth and Kathleen (Warthen) Ahrens. She married Richard L. “Dick” Taber on July 6, 1963. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2011.

She most recently worked at Leeds Selling Tools.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Stephanie was an avid I.U. basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. She also enjoyed reading.

Surviving are three children, Vicki Hill, Jasper, IN, Michele (Tadd) Fuhrman, Ferdinand, IN, and Mike (Stacy) Taber, Velpen, IN, 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two infant grandchildren, Eli and Isabelle Taber, one son-in-law, Cecil Hill, four sisters, Charlotte Sturdevant, Donna Williams, Pamela Bockting, and an infant Leona Mae Ahrens, and three brothers, Errol “Smokey”, Kenneth “Zeke” and Ronald Ahrens.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stephanie K. Taber will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 2, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.

