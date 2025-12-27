A Petersburg man has been charged in Pike County with multiple counts of child molesting following an investigation.

According to Pike Circuit Court, 56 year old Jerry Oliver Uppencamp was first charged on December 12, 2025, with one count of Level 4 Felony Child Molesting. Judge Evan C. Biesterveld found probable cause for the charge that same day and set bond at 150000 dollars with 10 percent permitted.

Investigators later uncovered evidence involving a separate incident, which led to more charges. Those include two counts of Level 1 Felony Child Molesting and another count of Level 4 Felony Child Molesting. Judge Biesterveld also found probable cause for the additional allegations and set another 1 million dollar bond with 10 percent permitted.

A Level 1 Felony in Indiana can carry a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 40 years, with a possible enhancement up to 50 years. A Level 4 Felony carries a sentencing range of 2 to 12 years.

The Pike County Prosecutor states that Uppencamp is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and that the charges are allegations at this time.

