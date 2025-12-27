A single-vehicle crash in Birdseye sent a car partially up a utility pole Friday evening, briefly knocking out power to nearby residents but causing no injuries.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Walnut Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the vehicle positioned against the utility pole, with the front half of the car elevated upward along the pole while the rear of the vehicle remained on the ground.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department, and Sternberg’s Wrecker Service responded to the scene.

Power to a small number of nearby homes was disrupted, but Dubois REC restored electricity within about an hour.

No injuries were reported, and no charges were filed. Crews remained on scene for roughly an hour and a half.