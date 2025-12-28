Emergency crews from across several counties responded early Saturday evening to a distress call reporting a possible aircraft in trouble near the Cape Sandy area of southern Crawford County, but as of the latest updates the aircraft has not been located.

Leavenworth Fire Department said multiple agencies were dispatched after the initial alert came in for a downed or missing aircraft near Cape Sandy, an unincorporated community close to the Ohio River just south of Leavenworth. Responders spent several hours searching rugged terrain and rural corridors for signs of the aircraft or wreckage.

Assisting agencies included English Fire, Marengo Fire, Milltown Fire, Crawford County EMS, Crawford EMA, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, English Police, Milltown Police, Clark County EMA, Floyd County EMA, Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, Airevac 17 John Gott, and Crawford County Dispatch helping coordinate response efforts.

Officials say search operations remain active, but crews have not located an aircraft, debris, or any confirmed crash site at this stage. There has been no official confirmation yet from the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board regarding involvement. Those agencies typically engage once a crash site or missing aircraft status is verified.

This remains a developing situation and additional details will be released as they become available.