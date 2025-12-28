The Dubois County Humane Society is asking for the community’s help as it works to replace portions of its outdoor fencing that have been in use for more than three decades. Shelter officials say the fencing, which helps provide safe outdoor space and exercise time for dogs, has simply worn out after years of service and is no longer functional in key areas.

The Humane Society explains that outdoor yards play an important role in the care of animals by allowing dogs time outside of their indoor kennels for fresh air, enrichment and socialization. Replacing the fencing in the most urgent areas is expected to cost around $3,000.

Donations of any amount are being accepted to help cover the expense. Contributions can be made online through PayPal or the organization’s donation portal, through Venmo, or by cash or check either in person or by mail to the shelter office.

The Dubois County Humane Society says it is grateful for the continued support from the community as it works to maintain safe and comfortable spaces for the animals in its care.

For donation links and more information, visit the Dubois County Humane Society Facebook page.