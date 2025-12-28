Senator Richard D. Young Jr., 83, of Milltown, Indiana, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Saturday December 27, 2025, at his home. Senator Young was born on December 2, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky to Richard D. Young, Sr. and Margaret Haywood. He married his first wife of nearly 41 years, Elaine, until her passing. He married his second wife, Ashira in 2005 who survives him.

Senator Young represented District 47 after succeeding newly elected Lieutenant governor Frank O’Bannon in 1988. His district included parts of Crawford, Dubois, Harrison, Orange, and Washington counties. Young has the high distinction of having been the longest serving Minority Leader of the state Senate from 1996 – 2008. In 2007, Young made an unsuccessful bid to become Indiana’s Governor. From 2008 to 2014 Young served as the Minority Leader Pro Tempore.

In 2009, Senator Young founded the Rural Caucus which continues to be a bi-partisan group of legislators in the General Assembly focused on rural community and agricultural issues. The caucus collaborates to address challenges and promote policies important to rural Hoosiers. Richard served as the Ranking Democrat on the Agriculture and Natural Resources and Local Government committees. Prior to his tenure in the senate, Young was Crawford County Auditor for eight years. He was also Secretary of the Crawford County Democrat Central Committee from 1986 to 1988.

Prior to entering politics, Senator Young was part-owner of E&S Distributors, Louisville, Kentucky with his two brothers, Phillip and Tom, both of whom preceded him in death. After moving to Milltown in 1970, he raised cattle and hogs on his 120-acre farm until his entrance into politics. After his marriage to his second wife, Ashira, he raised goats and chickens and had a large vegetable garden. He also dedicated his time to oil painting and making jewelry. It could be said that Richard was an unassuming Renaissance man. He was dedicated and committed to everything he undertook and took great pride in assisting his constituents resolve problems during and after his Senate tenure.

Young has an AB in Behavioral Sciences from Vincennes University, summa cum laude. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky in 1961.

He has four daughters, Bridget (Young) Linehan, Louisville, Kentucky, Angela (Young) Milltown, Indiana, Vicki (Young) Chu, California, Jennifer Young, Florida. He also has one son, Richard D. Young, III, Louisville, Kentucky. He has also been graced with 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

One sibling survives, a sister, Peggy Vargo, of Atlanta, Georgia.

A visitation will be held on Friday January 2, 2026, from 1:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

Friends and family may choose to send flowers or donate to Hospice Support Foundation, C/o Denbo Funeral Home.

Online donations can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

