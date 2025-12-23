Mayor Chris Cail delivered his 2025 State of the City Address, saying Tell City remains “strong,” with significant planning completed this year that will lead to visible progress in 2026.

Cail highlighted the work of city staff and department leaders, noting 2025 focused heavily on infrastructure planning, transparency, and modernization efforts. A new city website is expected to launch next year, along with continued work on Smart City initiatives. The mayor also emphasized ongoing regional partnerships and leadership development efforts.

The Tell City Police Department is preparing for upcoming renovations to its Police Annex in 2026, and this year also marked the retirement of Officer John Allen after 32 years of service. The Tell City Fire Department continued expanding training and emergency readiness and was praised for its response to a major fire affecting several local organizations.

Street and utility departments tackled year-round operations, drainage work, winter preparation, and long-term planning, while continuing to leverage Community Crossings grant funding for future paving. Flood protection, wastewater management, and water system modernization also remained key focuses throughout the year.

Cail pointed to continued investments in quality-of-life projects, including the Tell City Sports Complex, park improvements, community events, and ongoing efforts to address housing needs. Economic development efforts with the Perry County Development Corporation were also highlighted, including housing, workforce development, and the continued success of programs like Make My Move.

Looking ahead to 2026, major projects include the Highway 66 sidewalk project, Tell Street streetscape planning, construction of a new Tell City Port pier, continued housing development, the launch of the new city website, and public input on redevelopment of the former hospital site and Dennis Kress Park.

Cail closed by saying the city remains strong because of teamwork, planning, and dedication across departments and the community, and said he looks forward to continued progress in the coming year.