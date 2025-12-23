The Paoli Police Department spent Sunday giving back to the community while also taking time to recognize its own during a day filled with service, celebration, and holiday spirit.

Officers volunteered at the Paoli Walmart, ringing bells for the Salvation Army as part of the organization’s holiday fundraising efforts. Throughout the day, officers greeted shoppers, visited with local residents, and helped spread Christmas cheer, even joining in on a few familiar holiday songs.

The day concluded with the department’s annual Christmas party, held to honor officers and their families and to recognize the dedication and service shown throughout the year. During the event, K 9 Officer Dylan White was named Officer of the Year. The department cited White’s professionalism, commitment, and leadership as key reasons for the honor, noting that his experience and work ethic stand out well beyond his years of service.

The department also recognized Elles on Elm for providing the meal for the evening, thanking the local restaurant for its food, service, and continued support of local law enforcement.

As Christmas Eve approaches, the Paoli Police Department expressed appreciation for the strong community support shown throughout the year and extended holiday wishes for a safe and Merry Christmas to residents across the area.