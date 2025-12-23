Indiana will expand eligibility for its INvestABLE Indiana accounts beginning in January 2026, allowing individuals of any age to open accounts if their disability started before age 46.

The change implements the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which raises the age of disability onset requirement from 26 to 46 years old. ABLE accounts, established under the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act of 2014, are tax-advantaged savings accounts that enable people with disabilities to save and invest money without jeopardizing access to public benefits like Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid.

Indiana Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott said the expansion represents a commitment to providing dignity, independence and opportunity for residents with disabilities. He emphasized that the change particularly benefits veterans and individuals who develop disabilities later in life, allowing them to engage in financial planning without risking their benefits.

The broader eligibility criteria will have significant implications for individuals and families managing disability-related financial needs, marking an important advancement in equity and access for people with disabilities.

Amy Corbin, Executive Director of INvestABLE, described the age expansion as a major achievement for financial empowerment. She noted that the change enables more people to save for both immediate needs and future goals while preserving their benefits eligibility.

ABLE accounts provide individuals with disabilities and their supporters with flexible access to funds for daily expenses and long-term savings. Additional information about opening an INvestABLE Indiana account is available at in.savewithable.com.