The City of Rockport is seeking licensed and insured contractors to submit bids for two renovation projects at a community building.

The first project involves bathroom renovations, including drywall ceiling repair or replacement, tile work, partial block wall removal, installation of an ADA-compliant bathroom stall, stall doors, sinks and mirrors, and painting.

The second project focuses on repairs in the cathedral area of the building.

The scope of work includes drywall ceiling repair or replacement, replacement of a missing beam, and painting.

Contractors may submit bids for one or both projects.

All work will take place in Rockport.

The bid deadline is January 10, 2026.

Contractors interested in scheduling a walkthrough or seeking additional information can contact 812-649-2242.