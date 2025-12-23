The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rescheduled its National Organic Standards Board meeting for January 13-14, 2026, following the cancellation of the November gathering due to the federal government shutdown. The two-day virtual meeting will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time and replace the in-person session originally planned for early November in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 15-member board, which includes farmers, environmentalists, and food processors, advises USDA on implementing organic standards and makes recommendations on which substances can be used in certified organic production. At the rescheduled meeting, members will discuss and vote on proposals for additions or removals from the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances, which governs exceptions to organic agriculture’s basic principle that natural substances are allowed while synthetic ones are prohibited.

Written public comments will be accepted through December 30, giving stakeholders time to weigh in on the board’s agenda. The Agriculture Department is encouraging electronic submissions through Regulations.gov under docket number AMS-NOP-25-0034. Meeting materials and instructions for virtual participation are available on the AMS website.

The NOSB typically meets twice each year in public forums, making this cancellation a rare disruption to the board’s regular schedule. All meetings remain free and open to the public, with no registration required except for those wishing to provide oral comments during designated periods.