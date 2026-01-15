The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) is now accepting applications for both the Creative Convergence and the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator programs.

Creative Convergence is a team-based workshop and funding opportunity aimed at creative community development, and On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based portfolio career in Indiana.

The Creative Convergence program is held in partnership with the Indiana Communities Institute (ICI) at Ball State University’s Miller College of Business. The program consists of a two-day, in-person training and the opportunity to apply for a Creative Convergence Early Action grant.

The in-person workshop will take place from March 31-April 1 in Fishers, Indiana. The training focuses on how to embed arts and creativity in community and economic planning and solutions, how to work collaboratively across sectors, and how to effectively engage with community.

The grant program is designed to allow communities to apply the learnings from the workshop to a project that benefits creatives and the community and offers awards of up to $5,000.

The program is designed to be completed by teams of three to four community members, including at least one representative from government, economic development, neighborhood or community development, or the business community, one representative from an arts or civic organization, and one local artist or creative. The team will work together throughout the training and the execution of the project.

Applications for Creative Convergence will close on February 20, 2026. Questions can be directed to Anne Johansson, IAC Community Services Manager, at AJohansson@iac.IN.gov.

The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop with the opportunity to apply for up to $2,000 in fellowship funding to put the training into action. The 2026 On-Ramp workshop will be May 13-15, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Designed by Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts, On-Ramp focuses on key business concepts for a successful creative career including defining value, business structure, identifying and marketing to customers, pricing strategy, marketing strategy, managing expenses and generating revenue, taxes, and planning.

The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is designed for emerging creatives who are interested in pursuing a portfolio career. The program is part of the IAC’s Business Development suite of programs for artists, designed to help artists launch, sustain, and grow creative businesses in Indiana.

On-Ramp is designed to follow the Vision & Venture Workshop Series and to precede The Creative Leap Business Series, though completion of Vision & Venture is not required for acceptance into the program.

Applications for On-Ramp will close on February 18, 2026. Questions can be directed to Jordan Adams, IAC Artist Services Program Manager, at JoAdams1@iac.IN.gov.