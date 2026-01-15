Latest News

The Huntingburg Fire Department is now looking for local heroes to volunteer. No experience is needed, and the ideal candidate is someone who is brave but not reckless, courageous, willing to get dirty, can think and move fast, and someone who believes in helping their community.

Being a volunteer firefighter includes running towards things everyone else runs from, lifting heavy objects (sometimes including people), learning lifesaving skills, and occasionally smelling like smoke. Some of the perks of being a part of the Fire Huntingburg Department include receiving free training, having a good story to tell, and the pride of making a difference.

For those interested or want more information, call (812) 683-4363 or stop by the Northside Station in Huntingburg.

For any other information, regard the flier below:

On By Jane Jackson

