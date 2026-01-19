The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce presented its 4th Quarter Business Grant to Legendary Lanes in Huntingburg on January 14, 2026, recognizing the business for its continued investment in its facility and its strong commitment to the local community.

Legendary Lanes plans to use the grant funds to help cover the cost of much-needed facility updates, as well as to purchase new child-sized bowling shoes. These improvements will enhance the experience for families and young bowlers while continuing to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all ages.

Owner Carrie Boerner highlighted Legendary Lanes’ ongoing community involvement, noting partnerships with organizations such as SIRS and local nursing homes to provide healthy and engaging activities for participants. The business also supports local school teams and community organizations by hosting fundraising events and opportunities.

“Legendary Lanes is a great example of a business that truly gives back to its community,” said Angie Sanchez-Hostetter, Executive Director of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is proud to support a business that provides safe, healthy entertainment for Dubois County while continuing to invest in improvements for the future.”

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce looks forward to seeing the upcoming updates at Legendary Lanes and encourages residents to come out, bowl, and support this locally owned business.

For more information about the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce and its Quarterly Business Grant Program, please contact the Chamber office. www.duboiscountychamber.com