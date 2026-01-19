Erna June Lloyd, 81, of Chrisney, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 16, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Seymour, Indiana, on October 27, 1944, to the late Andrew Brandt and Esther (Beckman) Brandt.

Erna was a member of Midway United Methodist Church, where she served on the administrative board. She was also a member of the board of directors for the Indiana Farm Bureau and served as a women’s district leader. She was actively involved with the Spencer County 4-H program for many years, serving as a board member, Home Economics President, and a member of the Home Economics Council. In addition, she was active with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Erna enjoyed traveling with her family, as well as reading, knitting, and scrapbooking.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, George DeLay.

Erna is survived by her husband, Richard Lloyd; her daughter, Kathy Wagner and her husband, Philip, of Jasper, Indiana; her son, Tim Lloyd and his wife, Tara, of Chrisney, Indiana; her grandchildren, Madelynne Dewey and her husband, Ryan, Noah Wagner and his fiancée, Cali Mehringer, Jackson Holstein, Kendall Lloyd, and Andrew Lloyd; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dewey and William Deway; her sisters, Joan Messersmith and her husband, Henry, and Ruth DeLay; and her extended family from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Haley and Tristin Goffinet.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 22, 2026, at Midway United Methodist Church, with Pastor Adrianne Tanner officiating. Burial will follow at Hackleman Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Midway United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midway United Methodist Church and the Spencer County 4-H Foundation.