Sandra K. Staats, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Sandy was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 23, 1958, to David and Minnie (Wood) Rogers. She married Jerome “Jerry” Staats on June 30, 1984, in California.

She was a graduate of Craigmont High School in Memphis, Tennessee, where she had participated in ROTC.

She was a United States Army Veteran, where she worked in air traffic control.

She worked for GTE Phone Company for 15 years until her retirement.

She was a past member of the V.F.W. in California.

Sandy loved doing crafts, crocheting, and sewing, and enjoyed her family.

Surviving is her husband, Jerome “Jerry” Staats, Jasper, IN, three daughters, Kay Villarreal, and husband, Keith, Harriman, TN, Denise Elder, and husband, Deryl, Homosassa, FL, and Francesca “Rose” Duke, and husband, Justin, Casselberry, FL, one step daughter, Desiree Staats, Kingman, AZ, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Donna Sowell, Cordova, TN, one brother, David Rogers, and wife, Carolyn, Bartlett, TN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother-in-law, Travis Sowell.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

