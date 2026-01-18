Republican Doug Uebelhor has filed his candidacy for the Dubois County Commissioner District 2 seat. Uebelhor is currently on the Dubois County Council as an At-Large member, elected to the position in 2016, and previously served as County Commissioner from 2010-2014. Uebelhor is eager to continue serving the citizens of Dubois County.

Doug and his wife, Kaitlin, live in Jasper with their three children, Emma, Aidan, and Andy. He is a 1999 graduate of Jasper High School and a 2003 graduate of Indiana University Bloomington where he earned his BS Degree in Education with a concentration in Mathematics. He also earned his Elementary, Computer, and Jr/Sr High Mathematics teaching licenses from IU Bloomington. He is currently employed at Washington High School as a Mathematics Teacher and Pathways Teacher Leader.

Uebelhor has served and currently serves on multiple boards for the county, including the EMA Advisory Board (President), the 911 Advisory Board, Dubois County Public Health Partnership, and the Dubois County Health Wellness Committee just to name a few. Doug has shown his support for safety and health awareness through his continued effort to promote and advance these boards and committees.

Doug is currently a Republican Precinct Committeemen, a member of the Association of Indiana Counties, Indiana State Teachers Association, and Holy Family Church. He was a member of St. Joseph Church where he served as choir member, server, and volunteer usher for mass. Doug has shown his leadership and community involvement with many years of working with Junior Achievement, volunteer tutoring, attending seminars, training, and state leadership meetings, volunteering at Holy Trinity, and graduating from the Dubois County Leadership Academy.