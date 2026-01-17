In a majority vote, Ryan Craig has been selected to serve as the next mayor for the City of Jasper.

Ryan Craig and Phil Mundy have both registered to be candidates for the City of Jasper Mayoral Caucus that took place on January 16th at 6 PM at the Jasper City Hall.

Earlier this month, on January 5th, Mayor Dean Vonderheide submitted his resignation to the Dubois County Clerk’s Office. The Dubois County Clerk then notified the Dubois County Republican Party Chair of the vacancy.

Until Craig takes the role as mayor, he will be working with Mayor Vonderheide to learn how to fulfill the position to the fullest.

“My message to the people of Jasper would be looking forward to growth,” Craig said. “Looking forward to investing in ourselves. Looking forward to this regional wellness center that is so exciting to come. Looking for expansion, how we can expand with the sewer district to the north. Major topics we have going on in the city, and also collaboration. A big thing coming from the county to the city. I’m excited to bring the knowledge I’ve learned from the county to the city. Things maybe we overlap on that maybe we can put it together, and maybe save some money for the taxpayers of Dubois County and Jasper. So it’s very exciting. I’m very ready to take on and pick up Dean’s leaving off.”

Ryan Craig

Ryan Craig is notably one of Dubois County’s best agents for RE/MAX with 11 years of experience. He is a Dubois County Council Member and Local business owner and has said that his experience in local government has provided him with a better understanding of government operations and the importance of collaboration.

Craig is also involved in the community, serving in civic activities such as Children’s Miracle Network, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Knights of Columbus.

In regards to running for mayor, Craig has expressed his intentions to help Jasper experience a smooth transition from former Mayor Vonderheide’s term and to continue moving Jasper forward. He also has said that he intends to focus on cooperation, believing that collaboration plays an important key to operations. He will also focus on cooperation, fiscal responsibility, transparency, and keeping city government accessible to residents.

“I’ve lived here forever, and it’s always been a goal of mine,” Craig said in response to why he chose to run for mayor. “I got in a county council and just fell a passion for representing the people. Putting people in the right places, working with businesses and working with people has really just been very rewarding; and watching the growth and seeing the impact, the community can have with a good local government.”

Phil Mundy

Phil Mundy has served on the Jasper City Council for seven years, originally filling the council seat vacated by Vonderheide when he was appointed mayor. Mundy is also a longtime downtown business owner and recently retired from Jasper Engines & Transmissions, where he served as a lean manufacturing instructor.

Mundy is involved in the community, participating as a volunteer driver for Disabled American Veterans, and serving on the Jasper Redevelopment Commission, Dubois County CASA, Diocese of Evansville Neighbor to Neighbor program, and volunteering for the Heart of Jasper. Mundy also referees youth basketball and has helped organize the Strassenfest Bike Ride for over 25 years.

Mundy is involved with St. Joseph Church as a church usher and as fundraiser chair for the Men’s Club as he serves on the Building and Grounds Committee and the Picnic Committee.

When asked about why he wanted to run for mayor, Mundy expressed the importance of preserving and enhancing the quality of life the citizens of Jasper enjoy, which includes support for local families, attracting new residents, encouraging job and manufacturing grown, the promotion of affordable housing that people can take pride in, and continuing to improve local infrastructure.

Current Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide, who began his mayoral term in 2019, will conclude his service on March 31st, 2026.