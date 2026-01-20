Jami Marcum, Community Development Coordinator

Dubois Strong is pleased to announce the promotion of Jami Marcum to the newly created role of Community Development Coordinator, effective Monday, January 19, 2026. In this position, Jami will oversee and advance key initiatives related to childcare, quality of place, talent attraction and retention, and broader community development priorities across Dubois County.

“I’m deeply thankful for this opportunity and the trust placed in me as I step into this new role,” Jami said. “I look forward to growing in this position, connecting with our community, supporting local initiatives, and fostering opportunities that drive the county’s growth and continued success.”

Jami joined Dubois Strong in August 2023 as Office Manager and quickly became an essential contributor to several high-impact efforts, including a Childcare Taskforce, Boys & Girls Club committee, Tour of Opportunity, and numerous other collaborative projects. Her proven ability to coordinate partners, build relationships, and execute community-focused initiatives uniquely positions her for success in this expanded role.

Executive Director Colten Pipenger shared, “Jami has been an incredible asset to our organization, and I cannot think of a better person to lead our community development efforts. This change positions Dubois Strong to strengthen and balance our community development and economic development responsibilities, allowing us to better support long-term progress and deliver meaningful results for the entire county.”

As Dubois Strong continues to align resources and partnerships to support sustainable growth, Jami’s leadership will play a vital role in advancing projects that directly impact quality of life and workforce attraction. Her promotion reflects both the organization’s commitment to building local capacity and its confidence in her ability to bring stakeholders together around shared goals. Dubois Strong looks forward to the positive momentum her work will generate in the months and years ahead.

For more information about Dubois Strong, visit their website.