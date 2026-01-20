Barry S. Wright, age 56, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away with family by his side at 5:03 p.m. on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Barry was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 21, 1969, to Kenneth and Janice (Zehr) Wright. He married Staci Bleemel on August 29, 2025, in Jasper.

He was a 1988 graduate from Northeast Dubois High School.

He worked in sales at Haseman Pest Control in Odon.

Barry enjoyed hockey and the Boston Bruins. He was a University of Kentucky fan. He liked to hunt, fish, and loved traveling- his favorite place was Budapest. He loved spending time playing tripoley with his mother and wife. He was always telling a good story and making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Staci Wright, Huntingburg; mother, Janice Wright, Celestine, step-daughter, Jaci (Andrew) Cornwell, step-grandson, Sebastian Cornwell, both of Newburgh, brother-in-law, Harold Bleemel, two sisters-in-law, Cathy (Glen) Siddons and Susan (Troy) Fullerton, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved dog, Lily.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Wright.

A Celebration of Life for Barry S. Wright will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Larry Wooldridge will officiate.

A burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the downtown funeral home.

He was proud to be an organ donor, giving the gift of life even after his own ended.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.