Country music icon Travis Tritt will bring his full-band live show to the scenic Castle Knoll Amphitheater on Saturday, August 22, 2026. Promoters expect the concert to be one of the largest shows ever held on Castle Knoll’s historic hillside, drawing fans for a high-profile night of live music in Southern Indiana.

With more than three decades of chart-topping hits, Grammy Awards, and sold-out tours, Tritt’s appearance is expected to attract several thousand fans from across Southern Indiana and the Midwest. The outdoor performance will take place under the stars at one of the region’s most distinctive concert venues.

An artist fan club and venue presale will run from Wednesday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. ET through Thursday, January 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can sign up at CKAMP.com to receive the presale password. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Castle Knoll Amphitheater will also debut major venue enhancements for the 2026 season, including expanded seating options, upgraded amenities, and improved fan experience elements. These updates are designed to position the amphitheater as a premier destination for large-scale touring acts while maintaining its intimate outdoor atmosphere.

More than 35 years into his career, Travis Tritt remains one of country music’s most enduring and influential performers. A native of Marietta, Georgia, Tritt blended Southern rock, blues, and gospel influences to help define the early 1990s country music boom.

After signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1989, Tritt released seven studio albums and a greatest hits collection over the following decade. His debut album, Country Club, produced multiple hits and earned Billboard’s Top New Male Artist recognition along with the CMA Horizon Award. The album achieved Platinum certification, and in 1992, Tritt was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

His sophomore release, It’s All About to Change, shipped more than three million copies, produced four Top Five singles, and reached Triple Platinum status. Over his career, Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, earned two Grammy Awards and three CMA Awards, and released seven albums certified Platinum or higher.

Beyond the charts, Tritt has delivered high-profile performances at the Olympic Games, Super Bowls, a World Series, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. In 2012, he launched Post Oak Recordings, later releasing acclaimed projects including A Man and His Guitar: Live From The Franklin Theatre and Set In Stone in 2022.

In 2023, Tritt released Country Chapel, a gospel album reflecting his Southern roots and lifelong faith. Known for relentless touring and a strong connection with fans, he continues to deliver authentic, Southern rock–infused country music with high-energy live performances.

For the 2026 season, Castle Knoll Amphitheater will introduce expanded ticket options designed to enhance the guest experience. These include Gold Circle Reserved Tables with PIT access, VIP General Admission tickets with PIT access, Standard General Admission hillside and lawn seating, and ADA seating. Small folding chairs and blankets will be permitted in designated areas for General Admission and ADA ticket holders. Full ticket details, FAQs, and venue policies are available at CKAMP.com.

Castle Knoll Amphitheater is located at 4809 US Highway 150 in Paoli, Indiana, between French Lick and Paoli. The venue is close to major regional attractions, including Wilstem Wildlife Park, Big Splash Adventure, Shotz Lazer Tag & Mini Golf, world-class golf courses, and the historic French Lick Resort. The ongoing development of the venue continues to support tourism growth across Orange County and Southern Indiana.

Tickets and venue information are available at CKAMP.com. More information about Travis Tritt can be found at TravisTritt.com, along with updates on Facebook and X.