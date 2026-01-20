Florence V. Matthews, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:42 p.m. on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Serenity Springs at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Florence was born in Washington, Indiana, on February 25, 1951, to Charles and Viola (Schmitt) Matthews.

She was a 1969 graduate of Jasper High School and then earned her practical nurse license from the School of Practical Nursing in Indianapolis.

She worked at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, for 35 years, and then worked in home health care for several years. After her retirement in 2015, she moved back to her hometown of Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed making afghans and tried to make one for each member of her family. In addition, she enjoyed making beaded jewelry, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, watching old Western T.V. shows, playing Euchre, playing crossword puzzles, playing trivia games, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are nine sisters, Joyce (Roy) Noya, Carolyn Wargel, Joan Wagner, Clare (Dennis) Weidenbenner, Irene (Wayne) Hochgesang, Agnes Bastys, Elizabeth Crowley, Martha (Randall) Poehlein, Marian (Ken) Jones, one brother, Ed (Martha) Matthews, one sister-in-law, Janet Matthews, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one sister, Deborah Matthews, three brothers, Ronnie, Donnie, and Michael Matthews, and three brothers-in-law, Allen Wargel, Randy Wagner, and Rick Crowley.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Assisted Living and Skilled Care at Serenity Springs for their kind and compassionate care of Florence.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence V. Matthews will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

