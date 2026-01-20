The Deaconess Memorial Medical Center took a moment to remember Julia Caldwell, MD, yesterday as they mourn her unexpected passing.

Though Dr. Caldwell had only been with Deaconess Memorial for a short period of time, the warmth, compassion, and care she brought into every interaction left a lasting impression on those who knew her. Patients and colleagues felt her kindness immediately, leaving a lasting impact on them.

In her obituary, Dr. Caldwell’s family shared that “She felt at home at Deaconess Memorial from the moment she walked through the doors”. Deaconess Memorial is deeply touched by those words, and they feel honored that she felt a sense of belonging with them.

The Deaconess Memorial Medical Center shared that their hearts are with Dr. Caldwell’s family, friends, and all who are grieving her loss.

Deaconess Memorial would also like to reassure patients that their care will continue without interruption. Coverage has been arranged for Dr. Caldwell’s patients at Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Management Jasper, and their team remains available for anybody in need of support.

For any questions regarding appointments or care, please contact Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s office at (812) 996-2345.

The Deaconess Memorial Medical Center thanks all for joining them in remembering Dr. Caldwell and holding her loved ones in everyone’s thoughts.