Registration is now open for an upcoming Indiana Hunter Education course scheduled for Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds in Huntingburg.

The two-day course will be held Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participants are required to attend both sessions in order to successfully complete the course.

Topics covered will include safe firearm use, hunter ethics, conservation management, game identification, archery, tree stand safety, and more.

The class will take place at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 State Road 162 in Huntingburg. The course includes a 100-question exam designed at a third-grade reading level. A minimum score of 70 percent is required to pass.

Seating for the course is limited. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register soon to secure a seat, can register at https://www.indianahuntereducation.com/